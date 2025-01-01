Views of Ancient and Modern Scholars about Nahjul-Balagha

Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balagha with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtada Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

Views of Ancient and Modern Scholars

After the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ali (AS) alone has the distinction of being one whose speeches and sayings were recorded and preserved by the people with particular care.

Ibn Abul-Hadid quotes ‘Abdul-Hamid al-Katib, the great master of Arabic prose18 who lived during the early part of the second Hijri century, as saying, “I learned by heart seventy sermons of Ali (AS), and from that time onwards, my mind always overflowed [ with inspiration ].”

Ali al-Jundi also relates that when `Abdul-Hamid was asked about what had helped him most in attaining literary excellence, he replied, “Memorizing the discourses of the “bald one”.

Throughout the Islamic history, the name of `Abdul-Rahman ibn Nubatah is proverbial for oratory among Arabs. He acknowledges that his intellectual and artistic attainments are indebted to Ali (AS). Ibn Abul-

Hadid quotes him as saying: “I committed to memory about a hundred discourses of Ali (AS); since then, this has served me as an inexhaustible treasure [of inspiration].”

Al-Jahiz was a celebrated literary genius of the early third century of the Hijra, and his book Al-Bayan wal Tabyin is regarded as one of the four main classics of Arabic literature. Often, in his book, he expresses his great wonder and immense admiration for Ali’s discourses. From his remarks, it is evident that a large number of Ali’s sermons were commonly known to the people of his day. In the first Volume of his Al-Bayan wal-Tabyin, after mentioning that some people praise precision in speech or prefer silence and disapprove profusion, al-Jahiz writes the following: “The profusion of speech that has been regarded with disapproval is futile talk, not so what is fruitful and illuminating; otherwise, Ali ibn Abu Talib (AS) and `Abdullah ibn `Abbas were men of prolific speech.

In the same Volume of his work, he quotes this famous sentence of Ali (AS): “The value of a man lies in what he has mastered.”

Al Jahiz then devotes half a page to expressing his admiration for this sentence and writes further:

“If our book did not contain anything but this sentence, it would suffice it. The best speech is one the little of which makes you dispense with much of it, one in which the meanings are not concealed within words but stand out.”

Then he remarks saying, “It appears as if Allah the Almighty has enveloped it with His glory and covered it with the light of wisdom proportionate to the piety and taqwa of its speaker.”

Al-Jahiz, in the same work, where he discusses the oratory of Sa`sa`ah ibn Suhan al-`Abdi24 , says the following: “No greater proof of his excellence as an orator is required than the fact that Ali (AS) occasionally came to him and asked him to deliver a speech.

Sayyid ar-Radi’s following remarks in appreciation and praise of the speech of Imam Ali (AS) are famous: Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) was the reservoir and fountainhead of eloquence which derived its principles from his speeches and revealed its secrets through him. Every orator of mark tried to imitate him and every preacher learned from him the are of eloquence. Nevertheless, others lagged far behind him while he excelled them all. His speech (alone) bears the imprint of Divine Wisdom and the fragrance of the Prophet’s eloquence.

Ibn Abul-Hadid is a Mutazilite scholar of the 7th Hijri/13th A.D.century. He was a masterly writer and an adept poet, and, as we know, a man who adored Ali’s discourses. Accordingly, he expressed his profound admiration for Ali (AS) repeatedly throughout his book. In the Introduction to his famous commentary on Nahjul-Balagha, he writes the following: “Truly have Ali’s discourse been regarded as inferior only to that of the Creator and superior to that of all creatures. All people have learned the arts of oration and writing from him. Suffices to say that people have not recorded even one-tenth of one-twentieth of the speech of any other companion of the Prophet (PBUH), of what they recorded and preserved of Ali’s discourses, although there were many eloquent persons among them.”

Again, it is sufficient that a man such as al-Jahiz has so much praise for Ali (AS) in his book Al-Bayan wa al-Tabyin. Ibn Abul-Hadid, in the fourth Volume of his commentary, says the following about Imam Ali’s letter to Abdullah ibn Abbas (written after the fall of Egypt to Muawiyah’s forces and the martyrdom of Muhammad ibn Abu Bakr, a letter in which Ali [AS] breaks the news of this disaster to Abdullah, who was then in Basra) :

“Look how eloquence has given its reins into the hands of this man and is docile to his every signal! Observe the wonderful order of words coming one after the other to bow in his presence, or gushing like a spring that flows effortlessly out of the ground. Praise be to Allah! An Arab youth grows up in a town like Mecca, one who has never met any sage or philosopher, yet his discourses have surpassed those of Plato and Aristotle in eloquence and profundity. He has no discourse with men of wisdom, yet he has surpassed Socrates. He has not grown up among warriors and heroes but amongst traders and merchants, for the people of Mecca were not a warrior nation but traders, yet he emerges as the greatest of all warriors of supreme courage who have ever walked on the face of earth.”Al-Khalili ibn Ahmed [al-Farahidi, the renown linguist] was asked once: “Of Ali (AS), Bastam, and `Anbasah, who was the most courageous?” Replied he, “Bastam and `Anbasah should be compared with other men; Ali (AS) was superior to human beings. He came from Quraish who were not the foremost in eloquence, for the most eloquent among Arabs were Banu Jurham, although they were not famous for wisdom or wit. Yet Ali (AS) surpassed even Sahban ibn Wa’il and Qays ibn Sadah in eloquence.”

