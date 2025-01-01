Afghanistan: Over 70 houses delivered to earthquake victims in Herat

According to the officials of this organization, the houses have been constructed in a standard manner and are equipped with toilets and water tanks for the affected families.

“We have built and handed over houses with facilities such as toilets and water tanks for the earthquake victims in the villages of Chah Sawal, Shorabak, and Molana. Previously, we also built 73 houses in the village of Gharmoshk and handed them over to the victims. The goal is to save the afflicted people from the scorching sun and severe cold and provide them with shelter in these houses,” said Nooruddin Haqyar, Head of Islamic Welfare in Herat.

Despite the construction of new houses, the challenges for earthquake victims remain. The lack of clean drinking water, schools, and medical centers has created serious challenges for the people.

“We don’t have a school, and our children are illiterate. Another problem is the lack of drinking water; we don’t have enough water to drink,” said Abdul Latif, another earthquake victim.

According to available information, last year’s earthquake destroyed more than 50,000 houses in the districts of Zindajan, Injil, Keshk Rabat Sangi, and Gulran in Herat province.

Source: TOLOnews