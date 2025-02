Shafaqna English- Friday prayer performed at the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County on 14 February 2025 under the leadership of Dr. Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini.



Imam Al-Mahdi: A Myth or Reality? | Friday Sermon 14 Feb 25 | Dr. Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini

IECOC Friday Sermon

www.shafaqna.com