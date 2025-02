Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali celebrated the birth of Imam Mahdi (AJ), on Friday 14 February 2025.

Programme:

7:30pm Salaah

7:50pm Dinner

8.35pm Quran recitation by Ahmad Mousawie

8:45pm Poem

8:55pm Main Talk by Sheikh Arif Abdulhusein

9:25pm Q&A

9:35pm Ziyarat

www.shafaqna.com