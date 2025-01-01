English
International Shia News Agency
Pope Francis calls for peace and unity

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis calls for peace and unity in Angelus address.

The Holy See Press Office released Pope Francis’s Angelus address as he continues his recovery at Gemelli Hospital. In his message, the Pope highlights the role of art in uniting people and asks for prayers for peace in conflict zones.

The Pope reiterated his appeal for peace, asking for prayers for those affected by war in Ukraine, Palestine, the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu, and Sudan.

The Pope did not neglect to express appreciation for the support he has received during his illness, thanking the faithful for their prayers and the medical staff at Gemelli Hospital for their dedicated care. “They perform invaluable and demanding work – let us support them with our prayers,” he said.

Source:Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

