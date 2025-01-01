English
[Video] Imam Mahdi (AJ): Beacon of Life & Love

Shafaqna English- Special program on the birth anivesary of Imam Mahdi (AJ) titled, “Imam Mahdi (AJ): Beacon of Life & Love”, presented by the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County with a speech by Dr. Sayed Hadi Al-Qazwini on Mid-Shabaan 2025/1446.

www.shafaqna.com

