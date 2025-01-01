Report: Aqar Quf Ziggurat in Iraq is fading legacy of Mesopotamia

Shafaqna English- Environmental threats, neglect, and urban encroachment are accelerating the Aqar Quf Ziggurat’s deterioration, raising urgent concerns about the fate of one of Iraq’s most significant landmarks.

Baghdad was one of the cities in the southern region of Mesopotamia, with the Ziggurat located near the confluence of the Tigris and Diyala rivers. Situated 15 kilometers west of Baghdad, the Ziggurat and once served as the capital of the Kassite Empire. The sacred complex was constructed during the Kassite dynasty’s rule after it took control of the Babylonian Empire following the decline of Hammurabi’s dynasty.

