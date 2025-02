Shafaqna English-The BRICS summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 6-7, according to the press service of the association.

“The date and venue for the BRICS Summit 2025 have been confirmed. It will take place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7,” the press service informed.

Brazil assumed the presidency in BRICS on January 1 of this year.

Source:TASS