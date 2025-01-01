English
International Shia News Agency
UN chief: Africa ‘brimming with hope and possibility’

Shafaqna English- The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, emphasized the potential of Africa and its young population and called for global reforms to right the injustices of the past

UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivers remarks at the 2025 African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“The partnership between the United Nations and the African Union has never been stronger,” said the UN chief, striking a positive tone from the outset. “Together, we see an Africa brimming with hope and possibility.”

The Secretary-General noted the “booming, enterprising” young population of the continent and the wealth of renewable resources it offers, and expressed high hopes for the future of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which aims to reduce trade barriers between African countries.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

