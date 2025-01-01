Pakistan: How Corruption Impedes Governance & Growth?

Shafaqna Pakistan | by SA Shehzad- Pakistan is facing a significant setback in its fight against corruption, according to Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report. The country now ranks 135th out of 180 nations, a decline of two positions compared to the previous year. The CPI evaluates the perceived levels of corruption in the public sector, using a scale from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Pakistan scored 27 in the 2024 CPI, which indicates high perceptions of corruption within the public sector. This score marks a decline of two points from its 2023 score of 29. Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) noted that, with the exception of Oman, China, Turkey, and Mongolia, all countries in the region have seen a drop in their scores on the CPI.

Globally, the report reveals that corruption remains a widespread and alarming issue. Transparency International has highlighted the fact that more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50 out of 100, which means the majority of the global population lives in countries with serious systemic corruption issues. Despite this, Pakistan’s backslide in the rankings is not entirely surprising when viewed in the context of regional and global trends.

However, this should not be a cause for complacency. Pakistan still remains well below the global average of 43 on the CPI, a gap that underscores the severity of corruption in the country. Such high levels of corruption in the public sector create major obstacles for effective governance and threaten to derail Pakistan’s broader goals, including its economic stability, security, and efforts to tackle climate change.

Transparency International’s 2024 report emphasizes a concerning link between corruption and vulnerability to climate change. Countries that score poorly on the CPI are often the ones most susceptible to the impacts of climate change, and Pakistan fits this profile. Recent studies by Transparency International have shown how corruption can hinder efforts to transition to net-zero carbon emissions, putting billions of people at risk. Corruption undermines climate initiatives that are critical for the survival of vulnerable populations, exacerbating the long-term environmental challenges Pakistan faces.

In addition to environmental risks, corruption poses a severe threat to Pakistan’s economic stability. At a time when the country is struggling with significant financial challenges, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dispatched a three-member scoping mission to Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA). The results of this assessment could influence the conditions attached to the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that Pakistan has secured with the IMF.

The mission is focused on evaluating corruption vulnerabilities in six core areas of governance. Pakistan’s decline in the CPI rankings could not have come at a worse moment, as the country faces critical economic recovery efforts.

The need to address corruption has never been more urgent for Pakistan. The continued diversion of state resources away from vital public services and the economy undermines the country’s prospects for recovery. Moreover, unchecked corruption threatens to stymie Pakistan’s efforts to meet both its economic goals and its commitments to climate change mitigation.

To combat this, Pakistan must prioritize greater transparency in state revenue collection and the formalization of its economy. Failing to tackle corruption effectively could lead the country toward a dual crisis—an economic collapse and an inability to address the climate challenges it faces. Addressing the issue of corruption is not just a political or governance challenge; it is now a matter of national survival.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

