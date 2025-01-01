Gaps in Pakistan’s Economic Recovery

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, In its recent assessment, the global credit rating agency Fitch has offered a rather optimistic view of Pakistan’s economic trajectory, highlighting the country’s progress in stabilising its financial landscape. Since 2022, when former prime minister Imran Khan lost power, sceptics and critics have repeatedly raised concerns about a potential default. However, successive governments—first the PML-N-led coalition and now the PML-N government—have implemented stringent and often unpopular measures to address economic challenges. These efforts now appear to be yielding results, as indicated by Fitch’s latest note, which acknowledges Pakistan’s significant progress in restoring economic stability and rebuilding external buffers. This signals a tentative recovery from previous economic vulnerabilities and offers hope for a more sustainable financial future.

Last year, Fitch upgraded Pakistan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) from CCC to CCC+, attributing this improvement largely to the country’s successful negotiation of a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). While this upgrade marks a positive shift, the rating still reflects ongoing risks associated with Pakistan’s ability to meet its debt obligations. The country remains heavily burdened by external liabilities, and any lapse in financial discipline or delays in securing external funding could have serious repercussions.

Fitch’s assessment highlights several key improvements in Pakistan’s economy, particularly in terms of financial stability and monetary policy adjustments. One of the most notable developments has been the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to reduce the interest rate from 22 per cent to 12 per cent. This substantial cut is expected to stimulate economic activity, encouraging businesses and investors to expand their operations. Furthermore, Fitch has projected an economic growth rate of 3.0 per cent for Pakistan this year, which, while modest, indicates a move in the right direction.

Despite these positive indicators, Pakistan continues to face significant challenges. The country is expected to repay over $22 billion in external debt in the next fiscal year, making debt management a critical concern. Securing adequate financing remains a pressing issue, and any delays in IMF reviews or further economic deterioration could negatively impact the nation’s credit standing. Policymakers must remain vigilant and ensure that economic reforms are not only maintained but also strengthened to navigate the complexities of debt repayment and financial stability.

Beyond macroeconomic figures, there are deeper structural issues that demand attention. Years of economic instability and high inflation have placed immense pressure on the private sector, with many companies struggling to sustain their workforce. Instead of offering timely salary increments, numerous businesses are exploiting the weak job market, taking advantage of employees who have limited alternative opportunities. This trend has worsened economic inequality and eroded purchasing power, undermining the benefits of economic stability.

Moreover, the rapid advancement of technology poses a new set of challenges. Many workers are at risk of job displacement due to automation and artificial intelligence, yet there is no clear government strategy to integrate those who may soon become redundant. Without proactive policies to reskill and upskill the workforce, Pakistan risks exacerbating unemployment and deepening social inequality.

Another major concern is the growing impact of climate-related disasters, which have led to significant economic losses and forced many to migrate to overcrowded urban centres in search of work. These displacements strain already stretched urban infrastructure and create additional socioeconomic pressures. The government must recognise these looming threats and take decisive action to create sustainable employment opportunities. Economic growth cannot be truly meaningful unless it translates into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

To ensure that economic gains are equitably distributed, authorities must prioritise investments in education, vocational training, and social welfare programmes. Without inclusive growth, even the most promising financial indicators will remain hollow victories. While Fitch’s assessment provides some cause for optimism, true economic progress will only be realised when stability and growth translate into better living standards and opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article