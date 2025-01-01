International Day of Women and Girls in Science

The lack of women in STEM education ultimately limits their opportunities in STEM professions. Women make up just 22 percent of professionals in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, a sector that is increasingly driving future income growth and shaping various aspects of society, such as industry, transportation, healthcare, and education.

The exclusion of women from these fields restricts their ability to contribute meaningfully to the future, a troubling trend when considering how pivotal these technologies will be in shaping tomorrow’s world. This reflects a broader issue: girls are entering the classrooms of today but are still being excluded from the technologies that will build the future.

This gender disparity is not only a threat to women’s autonomy and their equitable participation in society, but it also deprives STEM fields and society as a whole of the perspectives and insights that women can offer. Additionally, it means that many of the systems and technologies that will define the future could be biased, with gender inequalities embedded within them.

This is a dangerous outcome, and it’s one that the global community must actively work to prevent. The issue is further exacerbated in countries like Pakistan, where providing basic education to women and girls remains a significant challenge. This has made addressing the STEM gender gap in such countries even more difficult.

In Pakistan, as of 2021, only 10 percent or fewer women complete secondary school, and they account for just 24 percent of the workforce. This gender disparity deepens in technical fields, with women holding only 14-16 percent of professional roles in manufacturing and services. In STEM fields, this participation is even lower.

To address this gap, efforts need to focus on expanding educational opportunities for girls and increasing support for women pursuing STEM careers. Initiatives like scholarships and internships for women in STEM-related degrees or careers are vital. However, progress will also require challenging long-standing stereotypes that suggest women are better suited for “traditional” fields like education or healthcare. The best way to confront this is by showing that women can thrive in STEM when given the opportunity to do so.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article