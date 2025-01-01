Pakistan’s Polio Fight

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi, Pakistan’s struggle with polio remains a major public health crisis, showing no signs of abating despite decades of vaccination drives and awareness campaigns. The recent detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in environmental samples from 21 districts underscores the persistence of the disease, which continues to affect thousands of children. Alarmingly, just last week, samples from 26 districts tested positive, highlighting the vast scale of the problem.

The presence of WPV1 in sewage samples indicates active transmission within communities, putting unvaccinated children at severe risk. Pakistan remains one of the last two countries in the world where polio is still endemic, a situation that reflects both weaknesses in the healthcare system and the challenges posed by misinformation and logistical constraints in conflict-affected regions. Despite ongoing government-led vaccination campaigns, eradication efforts are hindered by public distrust, refusals to immunize, and even attacks on polio workers. In regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, conspiracy theories have fueled resistance to vaccinations, allowing the virus to persist. Additionally, frequent population movement between high-risk districts further complicates containment efforts.

While the dedication of health authorities and frontline workers is commendable, a fundamental shift in strategy is necessary. Vaccination drives alone will not succeed if public cooperation remains weak. Community engagement, particularly with the support of religious and local leaders, is crucial to dispel misinformation and encourage immunization.

The continued presence of poliovirus in Pakistan not only endangers its own children but also poses a risk to global eradication efforts. Without a stronger, community-driven approach, polio will remain a lasting challenge to the country’s healthcare progress.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article