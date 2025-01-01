Harassment Epidemic in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Women in our part of the world continue to face harassment at workplaces, despite the presence of numerous laws that promise protection and a judicial system that is meant to uphold justice. Yet, cases of harassment remain rampant, and many perpetrators act with impunity. The recent ruling by the Lahore High Court, which upheld the dismissal of a judiciary employee for harassing his female colleagues, highlights the alarming presence of harassers and molesters in professional spaces. The case serves as a stark reminder that harassment persists even in institutions that are supposed to uphold justice and fairness.

The case in question involved Rana Nadeem Akhtar, a staff officer of the Kasur district and sessions judge. Being in a position of power and close to influential individuals, he believed he could prey on his female colleagues without consequence. He sent inappropriate messages to female staff members, taking advantage of their vulnerability. However, his actions did not go unnoticed. One brave staffer decided to break the cycle of silence and reported his misconduct. Her courage encouraged eight other women to come forward and testify against him. Their collective testimony laid bare the toxic environment they had endured.

The Lahore High Court recognized the immense courage it takes for women to report harassment, as they often remain silent due to fear of social stigma and backlash. Despite the severity of his actions, Akhtar received only a lenient punishment – dismissal from service. While this decision confirms the misconduct, it also raises concerns about whether such a mild punishment is enough to deter future offenders. Given the gravity of his actions, a more stringent punishment would have sent a stronger message that harassment will not be tolerated in any workplace.

However, the workplace is not the only setting where women feel unsafe. Harassment is an everyday reality for women in various public and private spaces. Whether on the streets, in markets, on public transport, or even within their homes, they face constant threats to their safety. Society as a whole has failed to protect them. Laws exist, but their enforcement remains weak. Perpetrators often walk free, while victims are left to deal with the trauma and social stigma that follows. This failure to act effectively against harassment has left many women hesitant to step forward and seek justice.

The court also acknowledged the far-reaching consequences of unchecked harassment. Women play an essential role in society and contribute significantly to the economy. When they feel unsafe, they may withdraw from workplaces, educational institutions, and public life, limiting their opportunities and participation. Ensuring women’s security is not just a legal obligation but a moral and social responsibility. Without meaningful change, the cycle of harassment and silence will continue.

Change, however, cannot come from laws alone. It requires a fundamental shift in societal attitudes. Men must recognize women as equals and treat them with respect. Authorities must enforce existing laws more rigorously to ensure that perpetrators face serious consequences. Until these changes take place, Pakistan will struggle to become a country where women feel truly safe, whether at work, in public, or within their homes.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article