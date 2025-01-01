English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUkUS

Trump brushed off concerns over the EU’s potential ban on US food imports

0

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump responded to news that the European Union is looking at introducing a ban on USA food imports, arguing that his trade policies are fair and beneficial to the country.
Asked by reporters about European countries saying they will ban US food imports in response to his tariffs, Trump dismissed the significance of such a move, insisting that Europe would suffer more than the US.“That’s alright. I don’t mind. Let them do it,” Trump said. “They’re just hurting themselves. If they do that, I can’t imagine it, but (it) doesn’t matter.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Trump and Supreme Court showdown

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Muslim leaders condemn Trump comments on Gaza

leila yazdani

USA: Protests against Trump’s immigration policies continue in Los Angeles

leila yazdani

USA: Trump’s trade war on Canada-Mexico-China

leila yazdani

Ethnic cleansing feared as Trump wants Jordan-Egypt to accept Gaza residents

leila yazdani

White House: Over 500 illegal migrants arrested in USA

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.