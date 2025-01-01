Trump brushed off concerns over the EU’s potential ban on US food imports

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump responded to news that the European Union is looking at introducing a ban on USA food imports, arguing that his trade policies are fair and beneficial to the country.

Asked by reporters about European countries saying they will ban US food imports in response to his tariffs, Trump dismissed the significance of such a move, insisting that Europe would suffer more than the US.“That’s alright. I don’t mind. Let them do it,” Trump said. “They’re just hurting themselves. If they do that, I can’t imagine it, but (it) doesn’t matter.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

