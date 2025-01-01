English
Female foreign ministers from 17 countries call on Taliban to repeal laws restricting women

Shafaqna English- Female foreign ministers from 17 countries have called on Taliban to repeal the laws restricting women and girls in Afghanistan.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, on the situation of women and girls in the country, the group of foreign ministers denounced Taliban’s “morality laws”.

“We denounce and call for the repeal of the Taliban’s so called ‘Morality Laws’, which have exacerbated existing restrictions for Afghan women and girls,” the statement read.

“These decrees aim literally to silence Afghan women and girls and confine them to their homes. There is no viable future—no long-term peace, prosperity, or legitimacy—for any state that seeks to effectively erase women from public life.”

Source: Ariana News

