Sydney: Islamophobic graffiti near high school draws condemnation from Muslim community leaders

Shafaqna English-Muslim community leaders describe Islamophobic graffiti discovered near a high school in Sydney’s west as a reflection of growing hatred and bigotry in Australian communities.

The graffiti, containing insults to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was spray-painted on a footpath between Chifley and Virgil Avenue in Sefton last week, 9News reported on Monday.

In a joint statement, the Alliance of Australians for Muslims and the Australian National Imams Council denounced what they termed a “reprehensible act of Islamophobic vandalism.”

The statement read, “The offensive graffiti, sprayed in black across a popular local footpath, is not just a personal affront but a stark symbol of the escalating hatred and bigotry manifesting in Australian neighborhoods.”

The groups criticized what they see as a lack of sufficient response from political leaders, law enforcement, and the media.

The statement further stressed that acts aimed at intimidating individuals or communities based on religion or race are “utterly unacceptable” in Australian society.

The incident follows a similar act in January when offensive graffiti appeared on a Lebanese supermarket in Wiley Park.

Source:IQNA