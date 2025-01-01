English
International Shia News Agency
Austrian politician: Austria must “fight against Islam”

Shafaqna English- Austria’s Nazi-era racism persists, with Islamophobia normalised through laws and rhetoric that criminalise Muslims, and perpetuated by institutional complicity.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the governor of Lower Austria and a politician from the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), recently declared in an interview on ORF, Austria’s national broadcaster, that the country must “fight against Islam”.

Her statement was made in the context of defending her party’s sudden shift in stance towards Austria’s far-right Freedom Party, with which the OVP had previously ruled out forming a coalition due to the severe corruption scandals that had tainted their earlier partnership.

The Freedom Party, founded by former Nazis and SS members after World War Two, was long seen as a party created by Nazis for Nazis.

Source: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

