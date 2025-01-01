India: 18 killed in stampede at New Delhi train station

Shafaqna English- Ten women and three children were among at least 18 people killed in a crowd crush at a train station in India’s capital New Delhi.



The incident unfolded on Saturday night at about 8pm local time (14:30 GMT) on two platforms at the New Delhi Railway Station as huge crowds waited to board trains to Prayagraj city, where the festival is being held, some 624km (387 miles) southeast of the capital.

India’s Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said four trains had been deployed to “evacuate” a sudden and unprecedented surge of travellers at the station and an investigation has been ordered to find out what went wrong.

Source: Aljazeera

