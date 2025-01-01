Iraq: 20 ancient artifacts were discovered in Dhi Qar

Shafaqna English- 20 ancient artifacts were discovered in the northern part of Dhi Qar, Iraq, the province’s Police Command announced.



The 20 artifacts, dating back to ancient historical periods, were discovered at the Tell Umm al-Aqarib archaeological site during routine operations carried out by the Institute for the Conservation of Antiquities and Heritage, Dhi Qar Police Chief Maj. Gen. Najah al-Abadi stated.

“The artifacts consist of pottery jars of various sizes and shapes… Tey were handed over to the Al-Nasiriyah Museum to preserve the cultural legacy of the province.”

In December 2024, 50 artifacts were discovered at Tell Umm al-Aqarib, including coins of different sizes dating back to ancient eras. The items were handed over to the province’s Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate before being transferred to the Al-Nasiriyah Museum.

Source: Shafaq News

