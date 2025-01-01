British PM under fire for failing to contain irregular migrants Channel arrivals

Shafaqna English- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer facing growing criticism for failing to contain irregular migrants Channel arrivals.

Sir Keir Starmer has now been serving as Britain’s prime minister for a little over six months, but his track record on managing irregular immigration channels into the country during that time has repeatedly come under fire.

Provisional data from the Home Office shows that 25,135 migrants have been detected crossing the English Channel since Starmer won the election on July 4, 2024, with the arrival numbers since the beginning of 2025 already approaching the 2,000 mark.

Just the past weekend, a total of 240 people made the journey from the French coast to the United Kingdom in four boats — the second-highest number of arrivals on a single day so far this year.

Source: Info Migrants

