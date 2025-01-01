UN seeks $6bn for Sudan crisis aid in 2025

Shafaqna English- The UN has appealed for $6 billion to aid 26 million people affected by Sudan’s civil war.

The aim is to provide assistance to nearly 26 million people this year, the United Nations’ humanitarian agency OCHA and refugee agency UNHCR said in a joint appeal.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been locked in a brutal conflict between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The UN agencies said the civil war has displaced 12 million people, of whom around 3.5 million have fled the country.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com