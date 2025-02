Shafaqna English- Why Quran? presented: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), described by Sheikh Azhar Nasser. “Debunking the story of the Prophet being agitated when the first verse of the Quran was revealed to him. Sheikh Azhar Nasser describes when it happend, the tranquility the prophet felt, and explains how the alternative narrative took root.”

A Tranquil First Revelation | The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)- Part 13

Part of series: The Life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by Sheikh Azhar Nasser

