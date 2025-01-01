India:400-year-old Hyderabad mosque set to be restored and reopened

Shafaqna English- The 400-year-old mosque in Hyderabad, India, is set to be restored and reopened after forty years of neglect.

Advocates for the mosque’s restoration emphasize the need to allow regular prayers, stating that access is key to maintaining the monument.

Haseeb Jafferi, cultural curator at SufiTrails, highlighted the importance of reopening the mosque for worship.

“The only way to maintain this monument is to grant access to regular Muslims for prayers. The local Muslim population has been requesting access for a long time, but it has been denied for some time now,” he said.

The mosque has suffered significant structural damage due to neglect. A few years ago, heavy rains led to the collapse of a pillar. Additionally, parts of the structure have deteriorated and garbage is being dumped near the site.

The mosque has become dilapidated and parts of the structure are falling. It is near the historic Golconda Fort and could attract tourists but its current condition is alarming, senior Congress Leader Faheem Qureshi said.

Heritage experts have recommended a planned and logical restoration process to preserve the mosque’s original Indo-Iranian architectural style.

Experts believe the mosque could become a significant historical landmark if restored correctly. The mosque’s pillars were originally turquoise blue-green and some surviving tiles still indicate this color.

“If restored, this mosque could resemble those in Isfahan, Iran. It could become an eye-catching monument similar to the recently restored green-glazed dome of Mohammed Qutb Shah,” said Haseeb Jafferi.

