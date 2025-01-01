UK: Unemployment rate increases to 4.4% in December 2024

Shafaqna English- The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in December 2024, up from 4.3% in the previous quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The economic inactivity rate was at 21.5%, while the employment rate also increased to 74.9%, the ONS said.

The number of unemployed people was 1.56 million as of December, while the number of employed persons amounted to 33.85 million.

The ONS said that following decreases in the unemployment rate since late 2013, the unemployment rate increased during the pandemic.

From early 2021, it decreased to below pre-coronavirus rates in mid-2022 but the unemployment rate has been largely increasing since.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

