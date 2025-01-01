English
World Bank Report: Afghanistan’s economic recovery remains ‘fragile’

Shafaqna English- The World Bank report indicated that Afghanistan’s trade deficit increased by 54% in 2024, reaching $9 billion, which accounts for 45 % of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In their January Economic Monitor report, the World Bank noted Monday that while Afghanistan’s economic growth in 2023-24 was a positive development, growth remained insufficient to significantly improve social indicators.

“High poverty, unemployment, limited resources, and weak purchasing power continue to leave millions vulnerable,” the report stated adding that the outlook remains fragile due to policy uncertainty, financial isolation, and inadequate human and physical capital.

“A rapid decline in foreign aid could further weaken aggregate demand, exacerbating economic pressures,” the World Bank stated.

