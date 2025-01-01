Amnesty: France’s ban on hijabs in all sports violates human rights

Shafaqna English- French lawmakers should reject a discriminatory bill that would ban the wearing of religious clothing and symbols during competitions in all French sports, according to Amnesty International.
“At the Paris Olympics, France’s ban on French women athletes who wear headscarves from competing at the Games drew international outrage. Just six months on, French authorities are not only doubling down on the discriminatory hijab ban but are attempting to extend it to all sports,” said Anna Błuś, Amnesty International’s Researcher on Gender Justice in Europe.
“Under the guise of implementing the notion of ‘secularism’, these laws in reality target and disproportionately impact the rights of Muslim women and girls who will be excluded from competing in all sports if they wear a hijab or any other religious clothing.”
Source: Amnesty