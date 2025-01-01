English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

Nigeria’s internally displaced struggle against harsh weather and conflict

0

Shafaqna English- As the harmattan winds blow across northern Nigeria, internally displaced persons are faced with an additional struggle: surviving the intense cold in overcrowded camps with insufficient shelter.

In the Ajiri IDP camp, located in the heart of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, conditions are dire as the cold, dry, and dust-laden harmattan winds – usually strongest between late November to the middle of March – blow down from the Sahara.

Tents that were meant to be temporary solutions have become permanent homes. Fragile structures provide little protection against the harsh weather, leaving families exposed to extreme cold.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN appealed for $46 billion to meet humanitarian needs in 2024

nasibeh yazdani

Vatican: Pope Francis calls for international community to promote dialogue in Sudan

asadian

UNHCR: Lives of 103 million have been torn apart by conflict or human rights violations

asadian

IRC: Top 10 crises the world cannot ignore in 2022

asadian

UNHCR: 2022 to be shaped by world’s response to conflict, Covid-19 & climate change

asadian

Food crises in “hotspots” made 2020 a more hungry year

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.