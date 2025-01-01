Nigeria’s internally displaced struggle against harsh weather and conflict

Shafaqna English- As the harmattan winds blow across northern Nigeria, internally displaced persons are faced with an additional struggle: surviving the intense cold in overcrowded camps with insufficient shelter.

In the Ajiri IDP camp, located in the heart of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, conditions are dire as the cold, dry, and dust-laden harmattan winds – usually strongest between late November to the middle of March – blow down from the Sahara.

Tents that were meant to be temporary solutions have become permanent homes. Fragile structures provide little protection against the harsh weather, leaving families exposed to extreme cold.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

