Trump administration ends legal aid for migrant children, raising concerns

Shafaqna English- The Trump administration has ordered legal service providers that assist unaccompanied migrant children to stop their operations. This decision has faced strong backlash from advocacy groups.

A memo obtained by CNN revealed that the Interior Department issued the directive Tuesday to the Acacia Center for Justice, a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to nearly 26,000 migrant children in and released from the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) custody.

Shaina Aber, executive director of the Acacia Center for Justice, condemned the decision, warning of its harmful consequences for vulnerable children.

“The administration’s decision to suspend this program undermines due process, disproportionately impacts vulnerable children, and puts children who have already experienced severe trauma at risk for further harm or exploitation,” Aber said in a statement.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

