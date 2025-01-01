English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUS

Trump administration ends legal aid for migrant children, raising concerns

0

Shafaqna English- The Trump administration has ordered legal service providers that assist unaccompanied migrant children to stop their operations. This decision has faced strong backlash from advocacy groups.

A memo obtained by CNN revealed that the Interior Department issued the directive Tuesday to the Acacia Center for Justice, a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to nearly 26,000 migrant children in and released from the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) custody.

Shaina Aber, executive director of the Acacia Center for Justice, condemned the decision, warning of its harmful consequences for vulnerable children.

“The administration’s decision to suspend this program undermines due process, disproportionately impacts vulnerable children, and puts children who have already experienced severe trauma at risk for further harm or exploitation,” Aber said in a statement.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Trump-Harris hit swing states as polls show they locked in tight race

leila yazdani

Latest poll in USA indicated Harris-Trump tied nationally at 48%

leila yazdani

Study reveals contribution of Christian nationalism to winning of new voters for Trump from 2016 to 2020

asadian

US repudiates Trump’s administration assertion that all UN sanctions against Iran to be restored

asadian

HRW: Trump has been a complete disaster for human rights

asadian

Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.