Shafaqna English- Kashmiri handicrafts is a traditional art of kashmiri people and artisans who make, craft, and decorate objects by hand. Ganderbal and Budgam are the main districts in central Kashmiri which have been making handicrafts products since ages. Embroidery, shawls, carpets are integral part of Kashmiri handicrafts.

www.shafaqna.com