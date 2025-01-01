Karbala: Second scientific seminar on manuscript heritage to be held in Imam Hussein (AS) Hall of the Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS)

Shafaqna English- The Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs of the Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) will hold the second scientific seminar on manuscript heritage in Karbala.

This seminar, “Analyzing Ancient Writing Techniques and Their Impact on the Durability of Manuscripts and Documents,” is scheduled for February 26, 2025.

The Al-Fadl Center for the Preservation and Conservation of Manuscript Heritage and Documentary Archives, affiliated with the shrine’s Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs, will host the seminar.

Seyyed Laith Lotfi, Director of the Al-Fadl Center, stated, “All preliminary preparations for holding the second scientific seminar on manuscript heritage have been completed. In this seminar, we will examine the basic structure of manuscripts, their historical development, and the connection between ancient manuscripts and their modern restoration processes.”

“In this seminar, the experience of the Al-Fadl Center in the field of manuscripts and the tools used for their restoration will be explained. Techniques used in our biological and chemical laboratories to identify the type and nature of paper, its durability, and the analysis of parchment, ink, and colors used in manuscripts will be introduced.”

This seminar is part of the Al-Fadl Center’s efforts to preserve manuscript heritage and documentary archives, benefiting from the expertise of specialists in this field.

It will be held in the Imam Hussein (AS) Hall of the Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS).

