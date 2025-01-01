English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Gaza children continue to suffer with little access to food and water

0

Shafaqna English- Children in Gaza are suffering due to limited access to food, water, shelter, healthcare, and clothing, according to UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram.

“Yes, the bullets and the bombs may no longer be threatening their lives after 15 months of fear and horror, but the humanitarian crisis persists, and that crisis is having a serious impact on children in Gaza more than any other person,” she said.

The biggest challenge currently facing relief organizations like UNICEF, Ingram said, is the sheer scale of the needs.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza scientists keeping research alive amid war

leila yazdani

UNRWA warns of severe cold threatening Gazans

nafiseh yazdani

UNSC: Israel’s UNRWA ban to undermine Gaza ceasefire

leila yazdani

UN’s Migration Chief: Permanent ceasefire in Gaza key for humanitarian aid

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Palestinians return to ruined homes amid ceasefire

leila yazdani

Gaza ceasefire deal agreed by Hamas and Israel

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.