Gaza children continue to suffer with little access to food and water

Shafaqna English- Children in Gaza are suffering due to limited access to food, water, shelter, healthcare, and clothing, according to UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram.

“Yes, the bullets and the bombs may no longer be threatening their lives after 15 months of fear and horror, but the humanitarian crisis persists, and that crisis is having a serious impact on children in Gaza more than any other person,” she said.

The biggest challenge currently facing relief organizations like UNICEF, Ingram said, is the sheer scale of the needs.

Source: Aljazeera

