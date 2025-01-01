English
Afghanistan: Kabul residents concerns over economic challenges and unemployment

Shafaqna English- Residents of Kabul have voiced concerns about economic difficulties and unemployment, urging authorities to assist those in need.

The Center for Global Development, in a newly published report, has stated that the suspension of US aid will have catastrophic consequences for poor countries, including Afghanistan.

The report mentions that Afghanistan is one of the eight countries most dependent on US aid.

The Center for Global Development also stated that the US Agency provided 35% of all foreign aid to Afghanistan for International Development (USAID), and the suspension of this aid will result in a 7% reduction in Afghanistan’s economic growth.

Source: Tolo News

