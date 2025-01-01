Iraq calls on countries with nationals in Syria’s Al-Hol camp to bring them home

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s military spokesperson, Sabah Al-Numan, called on countries with nationals in Syria’s Al-Hol camp to bring them home, following Iraq’s efforts to return families associated with Daesh militants.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Al-Numan emphasized that the issue is a global responsibility, not just Iraq’s. “There is ongoing monitoring of the Al-Hol camp, which houses both Iraqi families and Daesh militants, alongside nationals from 50 other countries,” he said.

Iraq is pushing for the closure of the Al-Hol camp, located south of Syria’s Hasakah, which shelters tens of thousands of wives, children, and supporters of Daesh militants. The camp is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Al-Numan noted that Iraq has made significant progress on this issue and urged other countries to follow suit by repatriating their nationals, highlighting Iraq’s government has developed plans for the return of Iraqi families, including legal procedures to prosecute Daesh militants.

“Programs for re-education, guidance, and reintegration of these families have been prepared by the Ministry of Migration and Displacement, the National Security Advisory, and relevant authorities,” he added.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com