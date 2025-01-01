Tell MAMA: UK Islamophobic attacks rise by 73% in 2024

Shafaqna English- The director of a prominent anti-hate crime charity has warned that now is the “most dangerous” time to be a Muslim in the UK, following a staggering 73% increase in Islamophobic assaults in 2024.



Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA, said the normalization of Islamophobic rhetoric in political discourse – as well as the spread of the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory on social media – meant the UK is entering uncharted territory regarding the scale of anti-Muslim hatred.

She added that right-wing extremists “share tips on how to target Muslim communities, attack mosques, evade police, avoid leaving forensic evidence – and even offer financial incentives for carrying out attacks”.

Calling the current situation a “nexus point”, Atta said the intensity and regularity of incidents has shocked her team.

Source: Guardian

