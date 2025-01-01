Iraq: Historic Al-Manjara neighborhood crumbling

Shafaqna English- Residents and historians in Iraq’s Diyala Province are calling for urgent measures to preserve the historic Al-Manjara neighborhood in central Baquba.

Al-Manjara, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, served as Baquba’s administrative center during the Ottoman and British eras. It housed the Saraya building, a former government headquarters, alongside bustling markets and diverse communities of Arabs, Turkmen, Christians, and Jews.

Locals say the neighborhood’s aging buildings, cracked walls, and deteriorating roads threaten its architectural and cultural heritage. “Al-Manjara is the soul of Baquba; the city emerged from here,” Abu Mohammad, a longtime resident told Shafaq News.

Source: Shafaq News

