English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Italy: Meloni promises to do everything possible to ensure success of Albania’s plan

0

Shafaqna English- Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged to maintain her policy of sending certain irregular migrants intercepted at sea to specially designated camps in Albania.

Italy’s right-wing government, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is devoted to making its Albania plan work after investing hundreds of millions of euros into two purpose-built facilities in the Balkan nation, which effectively have been standing unoccupied for six months now.

Up until now, each time a small contingent of migrants was sent to the asylum centers in Albania, judicial decisions, needed to continue the migrants’ asylum process in Albania, have meant that the Italian authorities were forced to transport the migrants back to Italy to start their asylum processes there. The most recent judgment to this end came only last month.

Source:  Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Italian PM vows to continue with Albania plan despite empty centers

leila yazdani

Italy: Government’s decree amendment to strengthen Albania plan

nafiseh yazdani

UK-Italian premiers discuss illegal migration in phone conversation

nasibeh yazdani

Italy: Controversial law could shut down hundreds of Islamic prayer spaces

asadian

Iraq seeks closer economic relations with Italy

asadian

Italy: PM rejects fascism in her speech

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.