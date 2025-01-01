Italy: Meloni promises to do everything possible to ensure success of Albania’s plan

Shafaqna English- Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged to maintain her policy of sending certain irregular migrants intercepted at sea to specially designated camps in Albania.

Italy’s right-wing government, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is devoted to making its Albania plan work after investing hundreds of millions of euros into two purpose-built facilities in the Balkan nation, which effectively have been standing unoccupied for six months now.

Up until now, each time a small contingent of migrants was sent to the asylum centers in Albania, judicial decisions, needed to continue the migrants’ asylum process in Albania, have meant that the Italian authorities were forced to transport the migrants back to Italy to start their asylum processes there. The most recent judgment to this end came only last month.

Source: Info Migrants

