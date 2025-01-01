Australia: Police charges woman over attacks on two Muslim women

The incident, which occurred on February 13 at Epping Shopping Centre, saw the woman allegedly targeting the victims because they were wearing head coverings. According to police, the woman grabbed and choked a pregnant 30-year-old woman using her hijab before assaulting another 26-year-old woman in a separate attack. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “reprehensible” and reaffirmed his commitment to tackling all forms of religious-based violence.

The charge comes amid rising concerns about hate crimes in Australia, especially in the wake of tensions following recent conflicts in the Middle East.

Australia has been grappling with an increase in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents, particularly since October 2023.