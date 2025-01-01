Arab League: Jerusalem to be Capital of Arab Women 2025-2026

Shafaqna English– The Arab League’s Committee for Women announced that Jerusalem will be the Arab capital for women in 2025 and 2026.

This announcement was made during the 43rd session of the committee, chaired by Palestine’s Minister of Women’s Affairs, Mona Khalili. Explaining the significance of this designation, she stated, “The declaration of Jerusalem as the capital for Arab women affirms its status within the Arab consciousness and supports the resilience of Palestinian women against occupation.”

This initiative seeks to illuminate the socio-political circumstances facing women in Palestine and celebrate their contributions.

The logo representing this declaration was officially revealed and incorporates various symbolic elements reflective of the city’s heritage, including the olive tree representing steadfastness, Palestinian embroidery embodying cultural heritage, and landmarks synonymous with both Islamic and Christian identities. The logo aims to unify activities scheduled throughout the year, showcasing Palestinian and Arab collaborations.

Meanwhile, attention turns to Gaza, where discussions on reconstruction efforts are underway.

