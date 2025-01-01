UK: Record number of norovirus patients in hospital

Shafaqna English- The number of norovirus patients in hospitals across England has reached an all-time high. Experts indicate that a return to pre-pandemic behaviors may be contributing to the situation.



Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is highly contagious. While most people get better at home in a couple of days, it can be more serious in older adults, younger children, and people who are immunocompromised.

According to data from NHS England, on average 1,160 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus last week, a 22% rise compared with the week before. In the same period last year, the rate was 509 patients a day.

The number of patients with COVID-19 is also rising, albeit slightly, while the number of children in hospital with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has continued to climb, and flu cases in hospitals remain high, despite falling.

Source: Guardian

