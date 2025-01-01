English
Germany’s election may shape migration in European Union

Shafaqna English- Migration has become a key issue in the German election campaign. Several political parties are proposing measures that could significantly affect the entire European Union.

Permanent controls at the Schengen borders. The denial of entry to people seeking asylum at the German border if they have already traveled through another EU country. Detention of those who have been told they have to leave the country.

These are just some of the measures that Friedrich Merz, the Christian Democrats’ (CDU) candidate for chancellor, wants to see implemented. He currently leads the polls and has the best chance of forming the next German government.

