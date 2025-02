Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia will implement an iftar program across 61 countries during the holy month of Ramadan, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.



Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, through religious attaches at the Kingdom’s embassies abroad, is implementing the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Iftar (breaking of the fast) this year.

The program aims to provide iftar to more than 1 million people, the SPA reported.