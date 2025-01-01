English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghan Red Crescent treats 300 children with heart defects monthly

0

Shafaqna English- Officials from the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) report that the organization treats around 300 children with congenital heart defects each month across ten domestic hospitals.

Hafiz Azizur Rahman, Deputy Head of ARCS, emphasized during the six-month performance report event that the treatment of children with congenital heart defects is one of the most expensive areas of the organization’s activities.

According to him, organizations such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Red Cross of Norway, Denmark, Turkey, and Qatar are key partners supporting various ARCS projects.

Hafiz Azizur Rahman further stated: “The majority of our budget is allocated to the treatment of children with congenital heart defects. We treat 300 children every month.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Kabul residents concerned over economic challenges-unemployment

nafiseh yazdani

Female foreign ministers from 17 countries call on Taliban to repeal laws restricting women

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Over 70 houses delivered to earthquake victims in Herat

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: Paktia’s children forced to work due to economic situation

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Traffic accidents surge in Herat

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Dozens of healthcare centers shut down in Ghazni-Bamyan due to USA’s aid cut

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.