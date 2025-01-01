Afghan Red Crescent treats 300 children with heart defects monthly

Shafaqna English- Officials from the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) report that the organization treats around 300 children with congenital heart defects each month across ten domestic hospitals.

Hafiz Azizur Rahman, Deputy Head of ARCS, emphasized during the six-month performance report event that the treatment of children with congenital heart defects is one of the most expensive areas of the organization’s activities.

According to him, organizations such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Red Cross of Norway, Denmark, Turkey, and Qatar are key partners supporting various ARCS projects.

Hafiz Azizur Rahman further stated: “The majority of our budget is allocated to the treatment of children with congenital heart defects. We treat 300 children every month.”