Iraq: 32 Yazidi victims remains to arrive in Sinjar

Shafaqna English- The remains of 32 Yazidi victims, who were killed and buried in mass graves by Daesh in 2014, are set to arrive in Sinjar on Friday, as confirmed by the human rights organization “Petrikor.”

Kheiri Ali, director of the organization, told Shafaq News Agency that the remains will be brought from Mosul to the Sinjar district center, before being transported to the memorial site.

He added that during this phase, the victims’ families will have the opportunity to open the coffins and examine the remaining belongings and clothing of the deceased.

“The following day, the victims will be buried in the Kogjo cemetery with a special religious ceremony fitting the scale of the tragedy they endured,” Ali said.

To date, 274 bodies have been recovered from mass graves, with 58 mass graves opened in Sinjar. Another 35 graves remain to be excavated and investigated.