Senior Syrian Shia cleric arrested

Shafaqna English- A senior Shia cleric in Syria has been arrested, and his son has suffered assault and battery in the southwest region of the country.

Sheikh Adham al-Khatib, who represents the followers of the Household of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the country, was nabbed in the city of Sayyida Zainab on Wednesday, Press TV’s Syria Bureau reported.

Various other sources confirmed the development, adding that the incident had also featured physical and verbal attacks against the cleric’s son, Ja’afar, and the latter’s companion.

The sources identified the location of the arrest as the vicinity of the office of Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Husayn Fadlallah, a late revered Shia cleric, in the city, which also hosts the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Zaynab (SA).

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com