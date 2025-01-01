Sudani Emphasizes the Importance of Developing Kadhimayn as a Religious and Tourist Site

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has emphasized the importance of developing the holy city of Kadhimayn as a religious and tourist site, attracting millions of pilgrims annually.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s media office announced that al-Sudani chaired a special meeting on Thursday to review and monitor the development progress of Kadhimayn.

The meeting included reports on advancements in urban services and ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the construction of 38 new schools and the renovation of dozens of others.

Discussions also covered plans for the reconstruction and modernization of areas included in the Kadhimayn development project, the relocation of government offices outside the city as per the Prime Minister’s directive, and evaluations of actions taken to prepare spaces designated for urban services, park development, progress in sewage projects, recreational areas, and advanced communication bridges.

The statement further noted that the Prime Minister stressed the significance of Kadhimayn’s development as a religious and tourist site, attracting millions of visitors each year, and emphasized the need for a different approach in management and increased efforts.

He clarified that the development of Kadhimayn aligns with the government’s priorities in providing services and urban development in Baghdad, ensuring that these projects are implemented in a balanced manner in both the city center and its outskirts.

Source: Middle East