First Copy of the Largest Quranic Encyclopedia on Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) Delivered to Imam Hussain’s Shrine Custodian

SHAFAQNA– Hujjat al-Islam Abdul-Mahdi Karbalaei received today (Monday) a copy of the largest Quranic encyclopedia related to the sciences of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) after 14 years of continuous work. This 60-volume encyclopedia includes the narrations and hadiths of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) related to the sciences of the Quran and related topics.

According to Shafaqna, the legal custodian of the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.) expressed that, until today, no Quranic encyclopedia of this magnitude, categorizing and collecting materials related to Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) and the sciences of the Quran, has been seen.

Sheikh Karbalaei added that the classification of this encyclopedia has been done based on each group of hadiths according to their specific topics, making it much easier for jurists, seminary students, and researchers to extract legal rulings from the hadiths of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) and refer to the relevant sources of narration.

www.shafaqna.com