Study: Immigration does not raise crime rate in Germany

Shafaqna English- There is no correlation between increased migration and a rise in crime — despite the political debate, according to a new study by a top German economic policy.

Immigrants or refugees do not have a higher tendency to commit crimes. According to a new analysis of the latest German crime statistics by the renowned IFO institute, there is no correlation between the proportion of immigrants in a given district and the local crime rate.

The Munich-based institute correlated the latest national crime stats from 2018 to 2023 with location-specific data in the new study to show why the fact that immigrants are overrepresented in crime statistics had nothing to do with where they came from.

