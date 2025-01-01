[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Nahj al-Balagha: letter 27 of Imam Ali(AS) to Muhammad ibn Abi Bakr”

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Dr Saeid Sobhani to discuss “Insights from Nahj al-Balagha: letter 27 of Imam Ali(AS) to Muhammad ibn Abi Bakr”, on Friday 21 February 2025.

Speaker:

Dr Saeid Sobhani is a Shi’i scholar specialising in the main fields of the classical Islamic disciplines including theology, philosophy, jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, exegesis of the Qur’an, history, biographical studies, and fundamentals of belief, on each of which he has authored a number of books and articles.

Dr Sobhani has studied under many grand scholars including Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli, Ayatollah Mirza Jawad Tabrizi, and Ayatollah Ja‘far Sobhani. His publications include Nayl al-Watar min Qa‘idat la Darar (The Jurisprudential Maxim of No Harm, 1999) and Jahan-bini va Shenakht (Epistemology, 1988).

www.shafaqna.com