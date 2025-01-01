English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Nahj al-Balagha: letter 27 of Imam Ali(AS) to Muhammad ibn Abi Bakr”

0

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Dr Saeid Sobhani to discuss “Insights from Nahj al-Balagha: letter 27 of Imam Ali(AS) to Muhammad ibn Abi Bakr”, on Friday 21 February 2025.

Speaker:

Dr Saeid Sobhani is a Shi’i scholar specialising in the main fields of the classical Islamic disciplines including theology, philosophy, jurisprudence, principles of jurisprudence, exegesis of the Qur’an, history, biographical studies, and fundamentals of belief, on each of which he has authored a number of books and articles.

Dr Sobhani has studied under many grand scholars including Ayatollah Javadi-Amoli, Ayatollah Mirza Jawad Tabrizi, and Ayatollah Ja‘far Sobhani. His publications include Nayl al-Watar min Qa‘idat la Darar (The Jurisprudential Maxim of No Harm, 1999) and Jahan-bini va Shenakht (Epistemology, 1988).

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Celebrating birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AJ)”

Related posts

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verses 158-159

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Celebrating birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AJ)”

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Night of Forgiveness”

parniani

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verses 155-157

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “An unspoken reality: The epidemic of mental health challenges”

parniani

[Video] Online celebrations for birth anniversaries of Imam Hussain (AS)-Hazrat Abbas (AS)-Imam Sajjad (AS)

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.