Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 21 February 2025

Shafaqna English- The Islamic Endowment Authority affirmed that around 40,000 Palestinians performed the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police forces also obstructed Muslim worshipers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through its gates, and brutally attacked them, especially young men, and checked their IDs.

Several young men performed the Friday prayer on the roads in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Israeli police prevented their access to the holy site.

The Israeli forces also assaulted the Jerusalemite guard Nizam Abu Ramouz near Bab Al-Asbat and forced him to leave the place coinciding with Friday prayers.

The Israeli forces also abused residents and Aqsa guards and forced them to leave the Asbat area.

Meanwhile, Aqsa preacher Sheikh Mohammed Hussein stressed the importance of steadfastness in this blessed land, especially in these blessed days.

He further stressed the need to reject “displacement plans and adhere to our sanctities and our land.”

Sheikh Hussein said that “steadfastness has a great reward and abundant reward from Almighty Allah.”

Hundreds of citizens were earlier able to perform the dawn prayer at Aqsa and its prayer halls at dawn today, despite the Israeli military presence at the gates of the Mosque and surrounding areas.

Israeli forces impose strict restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, preventing thousands of citizens from the West Bank from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at the Mosque, as they require the issuance of special permits to cross Israeli military checkpoints surrounding the holy city.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

